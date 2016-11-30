Hidden room behind a bookcase door
Hidden room behind a bookcase door
Hidden room behind a bookcase door
Hidden room behind a bookcase door
Integrated, dimmable LED lighting provides even light throughout the space and extends to the cantilevered patio outside.
Integrated, dimmable LED lighting provides even light throughout the space and extends to the cantilevered patio outside.
The kitchen features a custom, stainless steel hood that is flush with the upper cabinets.
The kitchen features a custom, stainless steel hood that is flush with the upper cabinets.
A curved wall shields the courtyard beyond
A curved wall shields the courtyard beyond
A hidden outdoor shower is located between the pool and master bedroom
A hidden outdoor shower is located between the pool and master bedroom
Set cover photo