Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
e
Ellen Novak
Follow
8
Saves
Followers
Following
#kitchens
#modern
#midcentury
#inside
#interior
#indoors
#structure
#form
#minimal
#clean
#appliances
#brick
#apartment
#Boston
#BeaconHill
Hidden room behind a bookcase door
Hidden room behind a bookcase door
Integrated, dimmable LED lighting provides even light throughout the space and extends to the cantilevered patio outside.
The kitchen features a custom, stainless steel hood that is flush with the upper cabinets.
A curved wall shields the courtyard beyond
A hidden outdoor shower is located between the pool and master bedroom
Set cover photo