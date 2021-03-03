The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
In the sitting room, more pieces from the couple’s collection—a red George Nelson Coconut lounge chair and a blue Adrian Pearsall chaise rocker, to name just two—share space with a pair of Alex Katz screen prints.
An Anish Kapoor sculpture hangs in the entryway.
The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.