Kitchen looking South towards the garage / backyard with windows at the stair landing and above stair. A flared opening of white oak reveals a cluster of pendants from Heather Levine as they fall from the two-story light well above the white oak island. The stair beyond is built of cold rolled steel and white oak shelves which filters the light from above. A dutch door sits between the window system of the stair landing and exterior wall allowing access to the backyard garden and garage.