Good Mod, a local design studio, was tapped to create seating that could accommodate an array of postures.
Feel at home at work. The Breck Lounge chair was designed around the user. Its exceptional scale and extreme comfort level support a variety of postures, while the unique design details let you relax in style. Put your feet up - the optional upholstered ottoman provides an even more relaxed experience.
Entrance to the VSA Partners office in Chicago. The branding firm was founded in 1982 by Robert Vogele and works with companies such as IBM and Harley-Davidson.
“We didn’t want the pit to be an obtrusive contraption sitting in the center of a zen-like courtyard,” says architect Matthew Hufft. A low-profile fire pit is the perfect continuation of a mellow Missouri backyard. Photo by Mike Sinclair.
Also shown at NeoCon will be Freestand by Stephan Copeland and Patricia Urquiola's Hosu upholstered seats, both of which support the idea of a flexible, laptop-friendly work station.
Nestle Chair by Stylex Seating
“The working title for these chairs was platform,” said designer Brad Ascalon, whose new five-base modular seating system lets a mid-Century styled bucket seat fit any situation. “I wanted to make something with clean lines rooted in classicism that could fit any environment.”
Designer Barbara Hill recollects that Shannon wanted a “young, funky feel” to his home on the Row. He sits in a vintage chair next to a Satsuma lamp by Jonas Damon for Areaware.
Landen public seating for Vitra Edition, 2007.
Lagunitas by Toan Nguyen for Coalesse, from $1,200. The seating unit, upholstered in terra-cotta Kvadrat fabric, features movable cushions to accommodate myriad working postures.