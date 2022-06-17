The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
"White walls aren't the only answer to a spacious feeling,
Salvaged ironbark flooring, with integrated storage, marks the living area, where a double-height ceiling and a cantilevered corner window gives the feeling of being outdoors while relaxing inside.
A cantilevered corner window and a massive pivot glass door in the living area gives the feeling of being outdoors while relaxing inside.
Salvaged ironbark floors in the living room step down to the adjacent kitchen and dining space, creating a built-in seating area.
The kitchen-and-dining area is outfitted with a recycled hardwood table, woven copper chairs by Michael Gittings, and concrete counters.
A large steel-framed glass pivot door provides interest and outdoor-connection in the living area.
"The kitchen is rough and compact,
Blue-grey walls in the mezzanine-level bedroom tie to blue-grey volcanic cobblestone in the kitchen and the bathroom. Small square windows on either side of the bed provide painting-like views of the landscape.
Copper louvres punctuate the cantilevered corner window, helping to ventilate the home.