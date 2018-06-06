Exterior view of house on the east side, toward the Hood Canal
Exterior view
Views from your glass cabin are virtually 360 degrees, not forgetting the wide open sky above you.
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
Renowned designer and architect Jens Risom sourced parts from a catalog for his customized A-frame and had them delivered in pieces to his remote island site off Rhode Island, helped to raise the aesthetic profile of modular construction.