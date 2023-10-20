Derek and his partner, Jean Banks, share the house with their two Spinone Italianos, Ben and Quinn. A Trumpet light from Dokter and Misses hangs next to the arched double doors at the home’s entrance, which is framed by brick that matches the patio.
Designed by Close Architects, the multi-level residence sits nestled among soaring trees. A spacious wooden deck enhances the home's indoor-outdoor connection.
Like the pavilion holding the public spaces, the structure containing the bedrooms is clad in glass on the interior sides facing the courtyard, allowing a constant connection to the outside. Rodriguez (with dog Lupe) designed the steel stairs leading from the mezzanine-level home office to the master bedroom below. The stairs were fabricated by Austin-based Steel House MFG.
The home’s interior uses plasterboard ceilings, oak and limestone flooring, and pinto plywood walls.