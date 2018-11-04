The cabin’s clean-lined, rustic-modern decor was inspired by her own Scandinavian heritage, and she gave much thought to finding balance between the traditional A-frame layout and her redesign.
One of the tenets of Treebones Resort is to build shelters that perch lightly on the land. The Autonomous Tent doesn't require a foundation, instead resting on a deck that is held to the ground with screws.
Views from your glass cabin are virtually 360 degrees, not forgetting the wide open sky above you.
A wood-burning stove creates a welcoming, cafe-inspired atmosphere. A little bit further down the street is the hotel restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria—so named for nearby Mount Glory—boasting a seasonal menu with an emphasis on handmade pasta and wood-fired cooking. The establishment features craft cocktails from the folks behind New York City’s highly-influential Death & Company.
The color of the pods is adapted to each season: white in winter, green in summer.
A luxurious rural retreat that doesn’t skimp on comfort, JR’s Hut is an off-grid glamping destination with spectacular views of the 7,000-acre Kimo Estate in Australia.
Room 1, located on the 2nd floor, blends industrial detailing with exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, rich textile finishes, and a custom walnut bed.
Each room features a curated collection of art and books.
Next to an old farmhouse in the East Tyrolean village of Nussdorf, Austria, is an unusually shaped, shingle-clad cabin that's raised up on skinny steel struts. Set on a hilly incline and designed by architects Peter and Lukas Jungmann, the cabin appears to hover above ground like some sort of alien object—a stark contrast to its pastoral environment and the traditional Austrian chalets that surround it. Because of its irregular, otherworldly form, and how it seems to be suspended in midair, the cabin was named
In the Seabreeze Room, marble floors and floating shelves repeat the use of this local material. Custom Flos lighting design allows the space to softly glow, while a private balcony looks out to the rest of the coastal property.
A glass bridge traverses the atrium.
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
The modular suites continue to provide guests with direct contact with the surroundings using huge floor-to-ceiling windows. Privacy is upheld as each unit can only be accessed from the back.
Originally dating to the 1970s, Hotel Carlota was revamped by JSa Arquitectura and completed in 2015. As part of the renovation, a pool became the focal point of the courtyard, and its modernized, streamlined design makes a dramatic statement.
