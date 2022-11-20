SubscribeSign In
One of their favorite pieces is the dining nook banquette. “We both grew up in Germany,” explains Hoeller, “where wraparound seating areas around the dining or kitchen table are common.”
One of their favorite pieces is the dining nook banquette. “We both grew up in Germany,” explains Hoeller, “where wraparound seating areas around the dining or kitchen table are common.”
Each bedroom comfortably fits a king-sized bed.
Each bedroom comfortably fits a king-sized bed.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
At breakfast, Arthur multitasks while seated at the dining table. He hand-stenciled the pattern on the wall in the background.
At breakfast, Arthur multitasks while seated at the dining table. He hand-stenciled the pattern on the wall in the background.