Iso Organizer L is a minimal design created by Washington-based designer Field. The ISO Organizer L is the latest addition to the Field collection. Longer and lower profile than the original ISO Organizer, the “L” works throughout the entire home, from desktop to mantel to entryway table. The design and dimensions of the ISO Organizer L are driven by international paper standards. It is constructed from heavy-gauge cold rolled steel and weighs nearly six pounds, giving it a substantial heft.