Curved archways connect the various living spaces, allowing natural light to easily pass through.
Stairs serve as a subtle partitioner between the seating areas located along the front facade. Custom cabinets and shelving units spanning across the wall date back to the 1960s.
The main foyer leads into the kitchen—a space which has no shortage of captivating views.
The facade of the home, while updated with new lap siding, embodies the craftsman style of its original iteration.
The 3,851-square-foot residence was most recently owned by New Zealand-born actor KJ Apa of CW’s popular “Riverdale” television series.
Built in 1946 by a photographer/curator couple, the recently updated home has a backyard studio and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto a large, greenery-filled lot.
The ribbed-copper roof cantilevers over the back patio.
"The fenced garden includes a heated saltwater pool and separate pool house with an outdoor fireplace," says the listing agent.
“The creative inspiration and direction were largely rooted in honoring the traditional European Tudor elements intrinsic to the home while marrying them to an old Hollywood spirit commonly found in The Oaks and Los Feliz,” says developer/designer Jordan Bavka.
A bonus room and art studio (392 square feet) are not included in the total square footage.
The open-plan living space flows into the kitchen.
French doors from the bedroom reveal a cozy outdoor space, complete with several areas for lounging. The treehouse-like garage—accessed via an alleyway behind the property—offers a studio space and rooftop deck for additional entertaining options.
The home, shrouded by lush greenery, features a carport.