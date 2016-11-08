Concrete cut-outs in the flooring allows for indoor plantings in this huge work/live warehouse in Antwerp. (Photo by Tim Van de Velde)
Concrete cut-outs in the flooring allows for indoor plantings in this huge work/live warehouse in Antwerp. (Photo by Tim Van de Velde)
Table and chairs from Marc Berthier's 1968 Ozoo collection for Roche Bobois
Table and chairs from Marc Berthier's 1968 Ozoo collection for Roche Bobois
Separating the living room from a smaller seating area is a polished concrete courtyard that can be used for quiet reading or shaded play on hot days. “[It] has become the focus of family life,” Trimble says.
Separating the living room from a smaller seating area is a polished concrete courtyard that can be used for quiet reading or shaded play on hot days. “[It] has become the focus of family life,” Trimble says.
This serene retreat by acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica+Roberto Palomba, carved out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento, demonstrates the charm of historic Italy.
This serene retreat by acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica+Roberto Palomba, carved out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento, demonstrates the charm of historic Italy.
A mix of polyethylene seating and rustic stonework is in the home's courtyard.
A mix of polyethylene seating and rustic stonework is in the home's courtyard.
Architects Simone Carneiro and Alexandre Skaff transformed a cramped São Paulo apartment into a mid-city refuge for Simone Santos. On the terrace, plants, vines, and pergolas form a barrier against the city’s notorious noise and pollution.
Architects Simone Carneiro and Alexandre Skaff transformed a cramped São Paulo apartment into a mid-city refuge for Simone Santos. On the terrace, plants, vines, and pergolas form a barrier against the city’s notorious noise and pollution.
Via The Design Files, photo by Lucy Feagins
Via The Design Files, photo by Lucy Feagins
Via Cup of Jo, photo by Alpha Smoot
Via Cup of Jo, photo by Alpha Smoot
Ekaterina Semenova's dairy-dipped ceramics take on warm brown hues when baked in the kiln. The earthenware collection Care for Milk: dairy glazes will be exhibited during Dutch Design Week at the Design Academy Eindhoven graduation show, October 22–30. ekaterinasemenova.com Photo by Ronald Smith
Ekaterina Semenova's dairy-dipped ceramics take on warm brown hues when baked in the kiln. The earthenware collection Care for Milk: dairy glazes will be exhibited during Dutch Design Week at the Design Academy Eindhoven graduation show, October 22–30. ekaterinasemenova.com Photo by Ronald Smith
Architect Ken Meffan's ten-years-in-the-making home is located in the tiny Northern California town of Rough and Ready—a term that might as aptly refer to the house itself. Though all the on-site plants are mundane home-center varieties, they grow to uncanny heights in the moist, sunny environment.
Architect Ken Meffan's ten-years-in-the-making home is located in the tiny Northern California town of Rough and Ready—a term that might as aptly refer to the house itself. Though all the on-site plants are mundane home-center varieties, they grow to uncanny heights in the moist, sunny environment.
For the breezeway, Schwartz used concrete to achieve the feel of a hardscape courtyard. Uma basks beneath the egg-shaped opening.
For the breezeway, Schwartz used concrete to achieve the feel of a hardscape courtyard. Uma basks beneath the egg-shaped opening.
Set cover photo