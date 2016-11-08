Concrete cut-outs in the flooring allows for indoor plantings in this huge work/live warehouse in Antwerp. (Photo by Tim Van de Velde)
Table and chairs from Marc Berthier's 1968 Ozoo collection for Roche Bobois
Separating the living room from a smaller seating area is a polished concrete courtyard that can be used for quiet reading or shaded play on hot days. “[It] has become the focus of family life,” Trimble says.
This serene retreat by acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica+Roberto Palomba, carved out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento, demonstrates the charm of historic Italy.
A mix of polyethylene seating and rustic stonework is in the home's courtyard.
Architects Simone Carneiro and Alexandre Skaff transformed a cramped São Paulo apartment into a mid-city refuge for Simone Santos. On the terrace, plants, vines, and pergolas form a barrier against the city’s notorious noise and pollution.
Via The Design Files, photo by Lucy Feagins
Via Cup of Jo, photo by Alpha Smoot
Ekaterina Semenova's dairy-dipped ceramics take on warm brown hues when baked in the kiln. The earthenware collection Care for Milk: dairy glazes will be exhibited during Dutch Design Week at the Design Academy Eindhoven graduation show, October 22–30. ekaterinasemenova.com
Photo by Ronald Smith
Architect Ken Meffan's ten-years-in-the-making home is located in the tiny Northern California town of Rough and Ready—a term that might as aptly refer to the house itself. Though all the on-site plants are mundane home-center varieties, they grow to uncanny heights in the moist, sunny environment.
For the breezeway, Schwartz used concrete to achieve the feel of a hardscape courtyard. Uma basks beneath the egg-shaped opening.