IPhone, IPad, Notebook cases Practical and functional, this housing is rendered unique by the innovative and ecological material created by the designer, composed of cork and felt enriched by the particular of leather. Soft and washable inside and impact resistant outside. Available in IPhone case versions, IPad case and Notebook case or in Set of all 3 Models. Felt in differetns color variants: Pumkin and petrol blue.
Photo and pictures frame Oblò From fun and functional form these frame is made unique by the innovative and ecological material created by designer, composed of composite cork with felt. Textures make in genuine skin; Soft inside and impact resistant; Washable with external universal degreaser; R-7.8 in
Photo and pictures frame Nelio. Part of a collection "Cork & Felt" of accessories and décor compliment. Fun, useful irresistible are designed and produced in Rome, in Italy. These frames is made unique by the innovative and ecological material created by designer, composed of composite cork with felt. Textures make in genuine skin; Soft inside and impact resistant; Washable with external universal degreaser; Size: H7.8x6.2 in.
A set of two trivets Cat & Dog. Part of a collection "Cork & Felt" of accessories and life style items. Fun, useful irresistible are designed and produced in Rome, in Italy. From fun and functional form these trivet is made unique by the innovative and ecological material created by designer, composed of composite cork with felt. The set consists of two pieces; Resists heat; Soft inside and impact resistant; Washable with universal degreaser outside;
Placemat Posate. Hand crafted with the shape of cutlery cut punch, this placemat is made unique by the innovative and ecological material created by designer, composed of cork and felt. Available in various Set of 2, 4, 6 or 12. Colors of felt are pumpkin and petrol blue, green leaf. Size: 11.4x14.9 in Easy to wash with a universal degreaser.
3xObjects and coin trays Trio are an elegant way to store objects that accompany us every day, are used in their homes and office. It can hold wallet, phone, keys, watches and other items. The set consists of three pieces that have the particularity to open and remain lying down and then be reclosed by joining the flaps in the cuts. Soft inside and impact-resistant and washable with universal degreaser outside. Felt of 90% wool, 10% recycled polyester (obtained with a fiber from recycled plastic bottles). Felt in pumpkin, green and petrol blue color variants. Dimension: H 2.4x7x7in, H 2.4x4.7x4.7in, H 2.4x3.1x3.1in
Ojects holders/baskets Trio Alto. Available in three sizes, the smaller one is suitable as remotes holder, pen or even as brush holders, while the largers version are ready to be used as a magazine rack, flowers vases, toys, plaids or any objects. Suitable for living or children's room in an elegant and efficient way. Soft and impact resistant inside, and washable with universal degreaser outside. Felt of 90% wool, 10% recycled polyester (obtained with a fiber from recycled plastic bottles). Felt in color variants: pumpkin or petrol blue. Small size: H3.9x3.9x3.9in, Medium-H5.9x5.9x5.9in, Large: H8.6x8.6x8.6 cm
Home collection of accessories Cork&Felt
