3xObjects and coin trays Trio are an elegant way to store objects that accompany us every day, are used in their homes and office. It can hold wallet, phone, keys, watches and other items. The set consists of three pieces that have the particularity to open and remain lying down and then be reclosed by joining the flaps in the cuts. Soft inside and impact-resistant and washable with universal degreaser outside. Felt of 90% wool, 10% recycled polyester (obtained with a fiber from recycled plastic bottles). Felt in pumpkin, green and petrol blue color variants. Dimension: H 2.4x7x7in, H 2.4x4.7x4.7in, H 2.4x3.1x3.1in