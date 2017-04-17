Ojects holders/baskets Trio Alto.
Available in three sizes, the smaller one is suitable as remotes holder, pen or even as brush holders, while the largers version are ready to be used as a magazine rack, flowers vases, toys, plaids or any objects. Suitable for living or children's room in an elegant and efficient way. Soft and impact resistant inside, and washable with universal degreaser outside.
Felt of 90% wool, 10% recycled polyester (obtained with a fiber from recycled plastic bottles).
Felt in color variants: pumpkin or petrol blue.
Small size: H3.9x3.9x3.9in, Medium-H5.9x5.9x5.9in, Large: H8.6x8.6x8.6 cm