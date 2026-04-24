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Ela Zawadzki
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Diane Keaton’s Homewares Are Headed to Auction—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
Alcova announces a Mexico City edition, a famous landscape from an iconic Andrew Wyeth painting opens to visitors, and more.
An I.M. Pei House in Texas Lists for $22M—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
Obama’s Oval Office is recreated down to a fruit bowl, Ikea debuts a meatball-flavored lollipop, and more.