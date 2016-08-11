In his home office, Wardell runs his online art gallery Chester's Blacksmith Shop and researches his next project: opening a boutique hotel in New Zealand. His nephew peeks down from the "napping nook" secreted above the office. The desk is from Room & Board.
Tsai Design Studio turned a shipping container into a classroom located just outside of Cape Town, South Africa.
Maziar Behrooz designed this container studio set amid lush trees.
The 1,668-square-foot three-bedroom home is made of four colorful, crisscrossed containers equipped with a simple ventilation system that facilitates a constant breeze.
