Though visitors are offered a variety of accommodations here, it's rare to find hotels in the area that hit the mark in terms of simple and modern design. However, the newly-opened Hotel Tiki Tiki Tulum has caught our eye. With a built-in area of approximately 10,000 square feet, and a 36-foot-long pool, this charming hotel embodies the spirit of barefoot luxury with a generous dose of Miami midcentury cool.