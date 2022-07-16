SubscribeSign In
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.