The bed, also by Hynam, is on casters, allowing ten Hompel to move it to gaze at the stars.
A sliding storage wall can be tucked aside to allow a seamless connection to the living and dining area.
Hynam built additional storage along one angled wall of the bedroom loft and beneath the skylight.
Hynam designed and built the cabinets under the stairs and a drawer that slides out from beneath the bottom step. Drink H1 pendant lamps from Rotaliana hang in the kitchen and above a Grassworks dining table by Jair Straschnow.
The stairs lead to a sleeping loft outfitted with a mechanical skylight.