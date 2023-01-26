SubscribeSign In
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
Gabriel’s apartment blends personal touches, like the artwork hanging over the sofa, with minimalist and industrial furnishings and fixtures.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
White oak cabinetry dots the new hallway outside the main bedroom, as does a new skylight to bring in more light.
Custom cabinetry in the closet has grasscloth fronts. “That’s going back to the traditional midcentury vibe,” says Maziarski.
In the bathroom, the vanity is wrapped with the slatted white oak detail and topped with quartzite. Engineered terrazzo tile covers the floor.
The sod roof is angled to create a sweeping elevation on approach and is planted with grass tussocks cut from the hillside during construction. “The tussocks camouflage the house, melting it into the landscape,” explains architect Kate Brown.
The clients have filled Spyon Cop with a collection of vintage Mid-Century modern pieces, including the coffee table, sideboard and dining chairs.
