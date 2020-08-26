The elegant kitchen cabinetry was built with oil-treated oak on a birch interior structure. The backsplash is Confiserie Blush Chevron Mosaic by Claybrook, and the wall lights are Brass Cylinder Lamps by Dyke and Dean.
The minimalist facade of the rear extension takes cues from brutalist architecture and features vertical polished plastered pillars, black Viroc cement particle board panels, and pale brick.
A cedar clad garage door.
A new extension connects with the pool deck and lawn.
The property has a discreet, wooden door garage.
Sliding barn doors connect the garage to a shaded outdoor sculptural studio that doubles as a stage for summer concerts.