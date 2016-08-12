From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Set cover photo