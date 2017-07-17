Morgan Library, New York. First electrified residence in the USA-wired by Thomas Edison himself.
The Li Yuan Library’s coffered walls provide a built-in storage solutions for all those books. Li Xiaodong, Li Yuan Library, Jiaojiehe Village, Huirou, Beijing, China. Photo by Li Xiaodong Atelier.
