CargoHome specializes in building tiny homes using single-trip shipping containers arriving in the United States from China. Glimpses of the steel structure remain visible around the facade—including the original container doors, which are carved out and inset with new glass panels.
Inside, the team thinly frames the walls for insulation, plumbing and electrical, and finishes the space off with wood paneling, custom cabinetry, and full-sized fittings.
At 160 square feet, The Anchor is truly a tiny home. Yet, the glass front doors, which swing 270 degrees and tuck along the side of the home, allow for more spacious indoor-outdoor living.
The interior is more suited for guest accommodations, prioritizing more space for the bed and bathroom and opting to remove the living area.
The larger Mainsail model uses a 40-foot shipping container, allowing room for a private bedroom and separate living area. This model also opts for a separate entrance along the side, where portions of the original shipping container are also visible as part of the facade.
The 320-square-foot interior offers space for a larger kitchen, which can be upgraded with quartz or granite countertops.
A separate bedroom at the back fits a queen-sized bed.
The company's largest model, The Helm, is a two levels, constructed by stacking a 20-foot container on top of a 40-foot one. The extra space accommodates one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, with a master suite upstairs.
The interior features an open living area and kitchen, with custom-made wooden casements windows providing natural light. An interior staircase provides access upstairs.