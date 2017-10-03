The BuildHer Collective, a development company whose aim is to empower women to tackle their own construction projects, teams up with architects Bellemo &amp; Cat. For this recently sold home in Northcote, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, BuildHer partnered with the homeowner to help her purchase the land, as well as manage the design and build team, which consisted of renowned architects Bellemo &amp; Cat and contractor Beirin. The result is a stunning remodel that combines a new sun-dappled extension with a renovated period home.
The long hallway from the kitchen to the master bedroom is often used as a racetrack for scooters or cardboard box bobsledding. The exposed steel support beams are at the heart of the home, and the project's design.
A walnut wrapped cozy built-in living area window seat.
View looking from the new deck along the central axis towards the new pool and existing living room (with new concrete deck). The new design built-up the sloping site around the pool so its surface could be raised to allow more of a connection between the existing indoor spaces and the water.
