Rail is a minimal furniture collection created by Cologne-based designer kaschkasch. With its connectable modular components, RAIL offers a range of tables that can be combined to create structured spaces in offices, studios or agencies. Jointless table tops and movable trestles define the system’s ‚studio‘ character. Quickly and easily extendable, RAIL allows for flexible interior concepts. RAIL’s light and studio-like appearance can also be transferred to the home.
VillaLóla: A Modern Growth in Iceland
A Bodega by Cubus
By burnishing historic details and adjusting the floor plan, multidisciplinary studio Loft Szczecin restored and transformed a loft in a warehouse that dates from before World War II. The living room rug is a Polish textile from the 1930s.
Designer in Brooklyn, New York "The pieces in the space are a combination of industrial reclaimed finds and bespoke, often both in the same item. The cabinets were a vintage medical find, powder-coated and set up on welded stilts. The mirror was commissioned from Made In Chinatown. Ceiling color and texture came through lots of trial and error in order to avoid the heavily toxic and arduous process normally involved in staining concrete. The mezzanine sign which marks the space was acquired through a long chain of inside jokes from a friend—I'm still unsure exactly of its origins, possibly the bygone New York Subway signage system."
Uninterrupted cement flooring was chosen for the mezzanine. The cement extends to the bed and bathtub block, while the exposed ductwork and black beams above dramatically accentuate the ceilings.
