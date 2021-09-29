Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Edmaro Marques Cabete
Follow
10
Saves
Followers
Following
The Space Floor Plan
The rollable wood-clad walls help the retreat further blend into the surrounding nature.
Floor plan of Ao Marama Retreat by Common Space.
A large deck to the side of the kitchen is accessed via a large sliding door. On calm and sunny days, the residents can sit outside an enjoy views over the water.
Site plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
Vertical white cedar cladding will weather beautifully over time.
Mount Veeder Cabin by Risa Boyer Architecture floor plan
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
In the evening warm lighting shines through the oval-shape window and the large glass doors on the front facade, creating a lantern-like effect for the tiny cabin.
Set cover photo