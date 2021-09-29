The Space Floor Plan
The Space Floor Plan
The rollable wood-clad walls help the retreat further blend into the surrounding nature.
The rollable wood-clad walls help the retreat further blend into the surrounding nature.
Floor plan of Ao Marama Retreat by Common Space.
Floor plan of Ao Marama Retreat by Common Space.
A large deck to the side of the kitchen is accessed via a large sliding door. On calm and sunny days, the residents can sit outside an enjoy views over the water.
A large deck to the side of the kitchen is accessed via a large sliding door. On calm and sunny days, the residents can sit outside an enjoy views over the water.
Site plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
Site plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
Vertical white cedar cladding will weather beautifully over time.
Vertical white cedar cladding will weather beautifully over time.
Mount Veeder Cabin by Risa Boyer Architecture floor plan
Mount Veeder Cabin by Risa Boyer Architecture floor plan
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
In the evening warm lighting shines through the oval-shape window and the large glass doors on the front facade, creating a lantern-like effect for the tiny cabin.
In the evening warm lighting shines through the oval-shape window and the large glass doors on the front facade, creating a lantern-like effect for the tiny cabin.
Set cover photo