Muuto lamps draw attention to the tall ceilings. The office chairs are Herman Miller's ergonomic Aeron Chairs.
A work station in the couple's office.
The table in situ at GitHub's San Francisco headquarters. Other companies that have incorporated MASHstudios’ contract pieces into their offices include Google, Twitter, and most recently, Uber.
The new all-white office space frames the iconic Shard. Flush skirting creates clean lines and allows furniture to butt up against the walls. Wide plank high-density fiberboard in a white wenge finish reflects light and makes the space feel larger. It also resists scratch marks from skidding the Eames side chairs.