New ash wood “stairage” (stairs with built-in storage)
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
A thoughtful intervention by SOCA carves out an additional bedroom and bathroom while keeping the budget in check.
Like the rest of the house, the guest bathroom mixes industrial elements with tactile, Japanese-inspired touches.
In the guest bathroom, a light scone from West Elm hangs on lime-washed walls.
As prefab companies work toward the future of headache-free homebuilding, Boxabl’s new Casita ADU is at the head of the pack. The "everything proof" prefab home can be towed by a pickup truck to its destination, where a team can unfold it and snap it together in roughly an hour’s time.
A new covered seating area was created on the existing redwood deck, with hanging basket lamps inspired by decorations Sharp created for the couple's wedding.