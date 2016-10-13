"Light colors make [your space] feel more spacious and airy," says Macy Miller. Miller's compact home in Boise, Idaho, built for only $11,000, is featured in our September issue.
A Coral pendant lamp by David Trubridge hangs in the dining area.
The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal (“Very trailer,” says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.
Few architects changed the face of Fire Island as much as the midcentury master Horace Gifford. In 1975, he created this geometric glass "tree house" on Sail Walk, which sports screened vents between slanted glass walls and suspended floors that draw breezes through a chimney-like skylight.