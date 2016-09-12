14 Feb 1959, Moscow, USSR --- Household chores in the future will be gone for the American housewife at the touch of a button or the wave of a hand. A floor cleaner, (lower left) will scrub, mop, vacuum, wax or polish floors; meals will be selected, cooked and served in seconds, all automatically, by remote control in the RCA Whirlpool Miracle Kitchen of the future. A serving cart will walk to the table, load, scrape, wash, dry and store dishes. The Miracle Kitchen will be displayed for six weeks, beginning July 4, 1959, at the American National Exhibition in Moscow., This is the first official U.S. Government display ever held in the Soviet Union. --- Image by � Bettmann/CORBIS