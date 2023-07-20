SubscribeSign In
The sleeping loft fits a king-size bed.
The house has operable openings on all sides, including a floor-to-ceiling window in the shower and large arched glazing in the living area that faces west to capture sunsets.
After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho. The 200-square-foot house, with its honey-colored wood cladding and contrasting blond wood interior, suits Chris perfectly. “Since moving here I’ve simplified not only my way of living, but also my mentality and work ethic,” he says.
A dramatic two-story window offers views of the nearby beach from the lofted upper level. “We carefully worked out the framing of the windows because we were particular about what we wanted to see,” says Olivier. “The views informed the lines of the house.”
Upstairs, three small bedrooms share a bathroom.
A walled patio with a sunken garden takes up fully half the ground floor. Open to the sky, it allows sun and rain to enter, while the walls offer protection from the area’s constant winds. “The home takes a piece of the site into its enclosure,” says Barache.
Simple oak furnishings from Habitat blend with the birch millwork and bamboo floor. The cabinetry, benches, and doors were built by Olivier, who studied design before becoming a filmmaker.
The cube-shaped structure, designed by architects Jean-Baptiste Barache and Sihem Lamine of Paris firm Arba, is clad in timber finished with pine tar.
Grass-covered dunes dot the coast of Cayeux-sur-Mer, a rugged resort town in northern France where filmmaker Olivier Panchot and business consultant Marie Becker built their holiday home. A striped daybed in the living area provides a cozy perch for the couple’s teenage daughter, Lou, and the family’s Bengal cat, Kimiko.
Light strikes the intricately painted frescoes at the temple at the Bumthang District’s Pema Choling nunnery. Here, women in the community study and devote their lives to Buddhism. Murals depicting religious themes and motifs—particularly stories of the life of Buddha and protective deities—cover the walls, and carved and painted wooden columns support the high ceiling.
About an hour and a half’s drive from Ogyen Choling, the Choekhar Valley is considered the spiritual heartland of Bhutan, where Buddhism first arrived in the country. A group of monks pose at the five-day Jambay Lhakhang festival, which celebrates the namesake temple’s founding in the seventh century. The festival launches around midnight with practitioners in decorative masks—and nothing else—performing Tercham, or the Naked Dance, in honor of Guru Rinpoche. Bhutan is known for its colorful religious festivals, where locals often share puffed rice, tea, and <i>ara </i>(a traditional alcoholic beverage made from rice or wheat).
The <i>shagkor</i>’s plastered-clay walls are painted a vibrant yellow ocher with traditional scenes of Bhutan’s four mythical animals: Snow Lion, Tiger, Dragon, and Garuda (an eagle-like bird). In Buddhist mythology, these creatures are the Four Guardians of the cardinal directions and some of Buddha’s earliest followers. They also represent the sacred qualities bodhisattvas develop on the path to enlightenment, including wisdom, generosity, power, and humility. Detailed frescoes depicting these four creatures commonly adorn the walls of temples and entryways within ancient Bhutanese fortresses.
In 2016, Choden and Roder repurposed the L-shaped <i>shagkor </i>enclosing the <i>utse </i>into a guesthouse to support the manor’s maintenance costs. The two-story building has eight guest rooms in addition to a dining room, kitchen, and common area. The Ogyen Choling Heritage House also includes four bedrooms in a separate guesthouse, as well as two in an adjoining hermitage. All of the rooms have attached bathrooms with toilets and showers imported from Switzerland. Water is heated by solar energy for every guest room except the two in the hermitage. Traditional Bhutanese architecture employs rammed earth construction, stone masonry, and intricate woodwork around the windows and roofs. All timber work relies on tight joins; structures are built without nails or screws.
Ogyen Choling is surrounded by a village of 22 households with mostly farmers and herders. When viewed from the southern fields, it is said, the hill resembles the crest of an elephant, an auspicious Buddhist symbol. According to tradition, this was one of the reasons Tibetan Buddhist master and philosopher Longchen Rabjam founded the estate here. Experiencing life in the village can feel like a journey into the past: Modern amenities like electricity only reached the area in 2008, with sparse mobile network coverage following in 2010. Before 1984, when a bridge for cars was built over the Tang Chhu River, the only way to reach the village was by a seven-hour walk along a mountain path from Jakar, the district capital.
Ogyen Choling’s four-story <i>utse </i>(central tower) anchors the inner courtyard, which is typical for traditional Bhutanese fortresses.
Located in Bhutan’s Bumthang District, Ogyen Choling dates back more than 650 years, serving first as a <i>gompa </i>(monastery), then as a <i>dzong </i>(administrative fortress that houses a local lord and family), and as a <i>nagtshang </i>(manor house) for centuries after. Many of the original structures were leveled in a June 1897 earthquake but were rebuilt to their present state in the years following. Bhutanese author Kunzang Choden, pictured here, marks the 20th generation of her family to live on the estate and care for its heritage; it was passed to her by her father, the complex’s prior landlord. She returned to Bhutan permanently in 1996 after yearslong stints in India, Nebraska, the Philippines, and Laos, starting in the ’60s. The mural behind her in the two-story <i>tsug lhakhang</i> (temple) is one of the manor’s many dedicated to figures like Shakyamuni Buddha, the founder of Buddhism; Guru Rinpoche, the Buddhist master credited with bringing the religion to Bhutan; Dorji Lingpa, the ancient religious leader of Ogyen Choling; and Gonpo Maning, a local protective Buddhist deity.
