Thanks to a robust solar panel array, the house is net-zero, with enough energy to charge the couple's electric car as well.
The goal for the first floor was to embrace the shade provided by the mature trees, create a rich material moment, and incorporate all of the storage that the family would need.
Adjustable pegboards help lawyer Dan Franklin manage his compact apartment in downtown Manhattan. The Executive Chair is by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
Neufeld left essential elements of the loft exposed, like the brick wall painted white at the rear of the living room, and a structural column seen here.
The media room with its folding door open. “The goal was to open everything up and create a continuous visual connection throughout the apartment,” says Neufeld.
In the primary bedroom, the other wall of exterior windows. Neufeld installed a custom oak window seat to cover the radiator.
Pam and Frank recently remodeled this loft in New York City to get better natural light throughout, working with firm Light and Air Architetcure. “That's exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank. The views out the living room windows were a strong selling point for the home, despite its original 1980s-era finishes before the remodel. The view from the media room/extra bedroom shows the accordion door that opens to the main living areas.
Between the glass cabinets in the kitchen and the white-oak shelving in the corridor, there’s plenty of space for Isabella to display her curated collection throughout her home.
A rolling ladder gives Isabella access to the home’s high-up shelves. It also cleverly slides along a railing that leads to a rooftop deck overlooking the waterway.
“Putting one material, the concrete, at the forefront of our design at first felt foreign, but we soon realized that having a clear hierarchy of materials actually clarified the design process and enabled us to think creatively about how wood and glass could complement and create even greater harmony with the concrete walls,” says Ashley Heeren, Associate, Lake|Flato. “It forced us to try new things, which is perhaps the most exciting aspect of the house at every scale.”
"To me, the house is all about responding to the climate gracefully, celebrating materials and an innovative assembly process, and using simple moves to accomplish many things at once,
House Zero is a take on a mid-century modern Texas ranch house, with an emphasis on Biophilic principles, or nature-inspired compositions. These compositions are evident throughout, including the curved walls and rounded corners that create more natural circulation routes in the home.
Blandine asked Égoïne to create handholds along each bookshelf to allow her boys—and herself—to climb from the ground floor to the second story. A pull-down ladder leads to the uppermost level, a mezzanine nestled beneath the roof.
