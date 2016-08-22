This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Fuseproject, San Francisco, California
Although Design Army is a technologically cutting edge design firm, projects still need to be handcrafted sometimes. An upper shelf holds their design awards overflow from the conference room and Pum's hats add a bit of swagger to the red head mannequins above.