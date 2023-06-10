Dwell House
Large roof overhangs help keep the home dry in the region's temperate, semitropical environment.
The shutter system can be closed for privacy and protection from the elements when the owners are away.
A double-screen operable wood shutter system completely opens up the top floor to the forest canopy.
The ground floor opens up to a pool and outdoor living area.
The dining table was fabricated by the contractor.
The three-story house "engages" the jungle at three levels: the forest floor, dense foliage at the middle level, and the tree canopy on the top floor.
An open-plan living space occupies the ground floor. The four central posts supporting the home are teak, selected and harvested from a nearby plantation about four years ago.
The sliding screens are made from locally harvested teak.
The largest beams in the home are made of cenizaro—a native tree that's larger than teak but has a similar grain.