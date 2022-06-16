Dwell House
Facade back
Kitchen at night
Facade Lateral
Facade Horizontal
The walls of glazing seamlessly connect the indoors to the outdoors where the Southern California weather allows for year-round enjoyment of the open concept.
The dinging room and interior atrium float above the reflection pond.
3 specimen bonsai trees exist on the property as command attention. This breeze block was newly installed to match an existing adjacent wall.
The interior atrium comes alive at night.
The barbeque island is poured-in-place terrazzo and provides a dramatic cantilever. A fire pit anchors the sundeck while a sunpad creates more space for lounging poolside.
A cantilevered deck made of ipe extends the sundeck over the deep end of the pool.
Secret oasis.
A local artist created this large-scale mural beneath a mature tree. The children of the home have commandeered this space with its climbing wall, tree ropes and hanging swing and chair.
From the rear of the yard, a sauna is tucked behind a wall of hedges.
A private courtyard sits behind the primary bathroom and is accessed from the yard through a meandering path within the Japanese-inspired landscape.
The primary bedroom is anchored by a corner of glazing and captures some of the best views of the rear yard.
The pivot door dissects the front entry, the interior entry and the adjacent atrium.
Media room with an expansive sectional that is a favorite spot for the entire family.
Local artist created a mural behind a sliding panel door that conceals the kitchen when needed for formal dinner parties.
Atrium connects the guest suite to the public spaces of the home.
Overview of the l-shaped home with white gravel roof.
Hot tub complete with tanning ledge and adjacent pool with larger tanning ledge.
Rear of house with yard and patio.
the facade is cladded with corrugated cement panels
construction - installing the roof modules