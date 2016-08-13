In the bathroom, Martin selected Heath Ceramics Conclave Diamond tile in citrus green for the glass-enclosed Kohler tub, which is outfitted with nickel Kallista fixtures. A matching toilet by Kohler in the color Cashmere blends with the custom-fabricated concrete sink by Get Real Surfaces. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
In the bathroom, Martin selected Heath Ceramics Conclave Diamond tile in citrus green for the glass-enclosed Kohler tub, which is outfitted with nickel Kallista fixtures. A matching toilet by Kohler in the color Cashmere blends with the custom-fabricated concrete sink by Get Real Surfaces. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.
The view as it appears today.
The view as it appears today.
Set cover photo