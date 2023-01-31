Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
"The materials and finishes used in the main bath really transformed it from being solely utilitarian into a zen retreat," she says.
bathroom with skylight
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
Master bathroom
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow & Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
The Heath tiles in the bathroom were hand-selected from boxes of factory seconds.
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
Natural light is an important factor in creating biophilic spaces. The primary bathroom of this house in Venice, California, sits deep in the plan but has three sources of natural light—a skylight, small window, and translucent glass wall shared with the kitchen.