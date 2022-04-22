A pattern from Juju Papers gives the walls of the powder room a playful character.
In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
Blue Savoy marble from Coastal Tile lines the floor.
The renovated parlor-level is a completely open space from front to back, with a door to a balcony that steps down to the garden.
Exposed brick in the main bedroom reveals metal struts inserted by David Cunningham to tighten the party wall's attachment to the facade.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
A pink concrete dining-cum-coffee table holds a fire-pit at one end, where it’s surrounded by a pair of Gae Aulenti lounge chairs, a Tufty Time sofa from B&B Italia, and a Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chair. The 1930s dining chairs are by Hynek Gottwald.
In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
The glass-walled home, built for a family of five, is lifted off the ground in an old eucalyptus grove.
The tall-ceilinged living room opens to a rear deck stepping down to the sea.
The new vanity is made of ACX Pine Plywood topped with decorative laminate by Abet Laminati. Schoolhouse Alabax sconces are mounted on the custom mirror. The floor tile is from Daltile.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
A custom white oak counter supports a Duravit Vero Vanity undermount sink with a Graff M.E. single handle faucet in matte black mounted at the custom mirror. The wallpaper is Thibaut “Imperial Dragon” in Turquoise.
The DJ station and record collection is a perfect fit in the living room.
Mutual Materials CMU ground face "Willow
The preserved railing was painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” A soffit, its underside lined with square-edge white oak tongue and groove cladding, both defines the entry to the primary suite, and creates a cozy feel for the couch beneath it. Right Brilliant Willing Mori Pendants hang over the stairs.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.
The classic hexagonal form of the Dwell x Concrete Collaborative Stringer tile is modernized with a graphic, colorful accent. Seen here in acacia, it is also available in green, indigo, turquoise, and tan hues.
The laundry room provided the perfect opportunity for Abbie to experiment with color. “The mustard dashed hexagon tile paired with the terrazzo countertops and plywood cabinetry creates a less industrial feel for a utility space,” she shares.
“For our personal space, both my husband and I wanted a main bedroom and bathroom that felt like a retreat or an elevated hotel room,” shares Abbie of their new second floor suite.
The vertical addition carved out new space for a main bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closet. Favoring neutral and earthy tones, a slatted wood wall anchors the bed, adding texture and warmth to the bedroom oasis.
During the day, a skylight illuminates the master bathroom.
Althought Henrybuilt's Opencase system was not a new product, the house gave the brand the opportunity to experiment with using it in a new way, as wainscotting.
The Ikea Sektion cabinets have blue acrylic fronts from The Cabinet Face. Astrid and Alessandro ordered extra material to create a matching island, which is topped with Lapitec, a stone composite. The faucet fixture is from Brizo.
After positioning a glass wall, Alessandro arranged the interiors. The stair, built with oak sourced in nearby Kingston, leads to a balcony over the kitchen.
Vancouver's RS-5 zoning regulations state that new homes must be consistent with neighboring houses on each side.
Back to front II: Poured concrete patio and outdoor kitchen as seen from backyard.
Windows along the new staircase connect the family to the outdoors, and allow more natural light inside.
The addition was shifted into the trees so that it doesn’t overwhelm the site. That also gives the main living spaces a treehouse-like feel when gazing out from inside.
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”