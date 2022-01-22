Years of neglect had taken their toll on the 1950s Atlanta bungalow that Briana Babani and Dominic Cancilla bought in 2017.
Years of neglect had taken their toll on the 1950s Atlanta bungalow that Briana Babani and Dominic Cancilla bought in 2017.
Before: When Amber and Cary Mosier bought this Laurel Canyon house, it was mishmash of styles and the floorplan did not connect to the yard.
Before: When Amber and Cary Mosier bought this Laurel Canyon house, it was mishmash of styles and the floorplan did not connect to the yard.
Set cover photo