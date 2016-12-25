The white cedar board paneling in the interiors mimics the exterior; the ones inside are bleached for a lighter finish. Fixed glass picture windows are by Town & Country Glass. Unalam and JIG Design Build fabricated the staircase with ash risers on a single stringer, a Gray Organschi hallmark.
Adrian Jones and Allison Silverman sit at their reclaimed wood dining table. Eco-mindedness is a matter-of-fact part of everyday life for the couple and the designer, Garrick Jones. “Sustainability comes from flexibility and planning for the long term,” Garrick says. “This is not a glammed-up loft.”
Midcentury chair postcard set by 3 Fish Studios #iconicchairs #illustration #stationary
Modernism Week Show House: The Christopher Kennedy Compound celebrates the Palm Springs legacy of midcentury modern architecture and jet set American style. "Last year's home was built in 1971," says Christopher Kennedy. "It was beautiful and glamorous, befitting the Palm Springs legacy of Hollywood celebrities and great design. Tones of gray, black, and white prevailed. This year's home was built in 1964. It is actually a little smaller. I asked the designers to take the design a little less seriously. We will see lots of white, creamy tones. I asked the designers to be playful and I set a color palette of blues and greens...my favorite hues in the desert. Think the green of the golf courses and succulent plants; the azure of the desert sky and the turquoise of the pool water." Contributing designers include Bobby Berk, Linda Allen, Michael Berman, Trip Haenisch, and Dwell on Design speakers Mark Cutler and Vanessa De Vargas. A VIP gala the evening of Friday, February 13, will help kick things off.
KiBiSi founders (left to right) Lars Holme Larsen, Bjarke Ingels, and Jens Martin Skibsted.
Here, the Eames' ESU Bookcase is topped with an Eames House Bird and Akari lamp by Noguchi.
Serene settings like this one in the VitraHaus make you want to unpack and move in. This living and dining room features the Polder Sofa XL by Hella Jongerius, Kast console by Maarten Van Severen, Cité airchair by Jean Prouvé, Guéridon Bas coffee table by Prouvé, and Standard chairs around the EM Table by Prouvé.
Infused with an atmosphere of sophistication and refinement, this home by Alvydas Šeibokas offers a large living room with high ceilings, a dining room, a kitchen, five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The spacious library offers ample space for a collection along with an inviting seating area to study or dive into your next written adventure. Learn more about this property at Baltic Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2hcnfog
A light, airy feel permeates this relaxed, thoughtful space.
For a cost-conscious 2,000-square-foot renovation located 30 minutes outside of Austin, Texas, architect Nick Deaver took a look around for inspiration. He spied galvanized metal cladding on the region’s sheds and co-opted the inexpensive, resilient material for his own design.
Oskar Leo Kauffman, System 3
