The renovation of Mr. Chow’s four-level, semi-detached home in Jinhua City was led by Liang Architecture Studio and completed in December 2019.
The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
A Simple Plan
A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
Fast assembly, affordability, and energy efficiency make kit homes a desirable option for homeowners.
Established in 1997, Artisans Group in Olympia designs modern homes throughout the greater Seattle and Portland areas. Their design-build models allow the company to provide full design services, and thanks to a partnership with Phoenix Haus—a Passive House panel fabricator—they are now able to develop Passive House prefab homes.
Specializing in high-end, energy-efficient, modern homes, Cleveland–based evoDOMUS makes only custom designs, so you can rest assured that you’re not purchasing an off-the-shelf model.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
Designed by HGA Architects and Engineers—a firm with offices in eight cities across the country, including Minneapolis—these prefab cabins were designed off-site before being transported to the park and set atop a series of concrete piers.
In this Portland home, design firm Made arranged individually carved white-oak planks in a geometric pattern on the ceiling that repeats itself throughout the house. Beat Light pendant lamps by Tom Dixon hang above a custom dining table, also by Made.
The cozy sitting area, complete with a rotatable fireplace, is an ideal writer's retreat.