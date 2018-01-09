The Pierre | Olson Kundig
With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.
The east-west breezeway divides the home into nearly equal halves: 700 square feet for bedrooms, a bathroom, and the laundry, and 650 square feet for everything else. To focus attention on the back­country wilderness, the team relied upon a restrained mix of materials, including tongue-and-groove cedar siding and a Vicwest corrugated-metal roofing product that is more commonly used for agri­cultural buildings.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The cedar wrapped deck appears to carve out of the metal wrapped shape.
Buenos Aires-based Estudio Ramos designs a concrete, wood, and iron stable that houses 44 prized horses and melds with the surrounding plains. In central Argentina, the province of La Pampa is dominated by vast, grassy plains whose fertile soil supports myriad farms and ranches. Stretching out in all directions, the flatlands resemble an ocean in its sheer horizontality. When professional polo player Nacho Figueras—a champion of the sport and a longtime Ralph Lauren model—enlisted architect Juan Ignacio Ramos of Estudio Ramos to build a stable for 44 polo horses, the architect was sure to incorporate the region’s meditative flatness into the design.
Caterpillar House
© Diego Medina
The Byron Bay House lies within 100 meters of the beach. Archiblox designed a transportable structure that’s able to relocate in case of flooding or erosion.
