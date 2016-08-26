Andre Fu's new lighting collection for Lasvit has a range of influences—including the Flatiron Building and the Czech metro system.
Mary Multifunctional LED Lamp designed and produced by Ueberholz GmbH.
Hand made of solid unfinished brass parts and low wattage vintage style bulbs, the 'Namaste' was Inspired by Diwali, the Indian 'Festival of Lights' and the warm glow reminiscent of the candles lit during the festival.
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.
Dwell favorites RBW ventured beyond the lighting they’ve come to be known for and created a table to form a collaborative work area. Open Source shows the trios belief in the museum as a venue for development and production. Photo by Ed Watkins.
Lines of unfinished hand polished brass and exposed bulbs make up the 'Asterix'.
Artist Tamara Gonzalez added to the rock n’ roll vibe of a recording studio. Tamara Gonzalez, I Like Your Room. Did a Pole Come With It?, 2013. Courtesy of the artist and The Red Bull Music Academy
