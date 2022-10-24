The home features silent and cozy radiant floor heating—a very forward-thinking feature—and there is not a single heating vent or visible outlet in sight.
The living room sofa is from Article and the coffee table is from Burke Decor. The rug is vintage, and the fur chair was found at Urban Outfitters.
The home’s original facade included wood board and batten finished in light gray and crossbuck designs. Worrell Yeung updated the exterior with a moss-inspired custom dark green finish.
Tiny houses are spreading across the world—and probably because it really just makes sense. The tiny home lifestyle is the ultimate application of creative resourcefulness, and allows residents to reduce their environmental footprints without sacrificing good design.
Living Room view with hidden projector and Sonos Playbar
Bunk room in basement with custom artwork on floor by Sean Martorana. Curtains by West Elm.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
Living room with furnishings by Article & custom wagon wheel table by Ovuud
View from the bathtub
Living area
Loft
The existing space had too few windows and an uneven ceiling height.
Before: "The house had this linear vaulted ceiling running through the entry and dining/living," says Wittman. "That part was really dramatic and wonderful, but dated with older materials."
Nestled among towering fir trees and magnificent dogwoods in Cobb, California—just an hour north of Napa Valley—is the 700-square-foot cabin Hope Mendes recreated as an idyllic family escape. "We’ve always had a dream of owning and renovating a cabin in the woods," Hope says, "a place [where] we could take our kids when we need to get away from the hustle and bustle of our work lives."
They gutted the entry, kitchen, living room, dining room, office, kids' playroom, master suite, guest bathroom, and laundry room, and did less drastic alterations to the guest rooms.
McAllister and Ryan purchased this old cottage in 2013 and undertook an extensive renovation to transform the dated space into a bright, 2,000-square-foot getaway where they can enjoy a respite from fast-paced city life.
An IKEA bed is layered with cozy textiles in the guest bedroom.
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
Twilight Front of House
Nestled within the forests and meadows close to some of Hokkaido’s finest ski slopes, the 15 villas of Zaborin have indoor and outdoor traditional Japanese baths filled with natural volcanic spring water.
An old stairway connects the levels before the renovation.
A red ladder, which echoes the vibrant color of the front door, leads to a simple rooftop deck.
The architects reused much of the existing walnut cabinetry, giving it an ebonized finish for contrast.
A fire pit and string lights allow for cozy gatherings outside the Highland Bungalow.
Before: The kitchen felt cramped with clunky appliances and lots of wood. "It was really overwhelming," says Lauren.
By moving the stair to the back of the house, McBride was able to create rooms that span the building's full 14-feet. In addition to being more livable, it allowed opportunity for Priscilla, who is an art consultant, to admire large artworks from a proper distance. The original arched doorway adds architectural charm as do the new herringbone floors. The curvy loveseat is from John Derian and the red end table hails from an antique shop on the Upper East Side.
A new metal roof and the cedar siding contrast with the freshly painted horizontal siding on the body of the cottage.
The homeowners have goals to re-wild the site in the ensuing years, and the firm provided a plan to do so. In includes a new kitchen garden, traditional Devon orchard, wildflower meadows, new ponds and wetlands, hedgebanks planted with natives, and new tree and shrub copses, with existing native species preserved.