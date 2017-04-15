An Emily quartz bathtub by Caml-Tomlin is surrounded by Ceragres’ fade and frammenti tile.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
Black accent pieces create the illusion of a black and white kitchen in the home of San Francisco architect Cass Calder Smith. A black reading nook coordinates perfectly with the stainless steel countertops and white cabinetry.
The countertop is Living Stone, and all appliances are Jenn-Air.
This rational European ethos motivates Bosch appliances' design down to the most minute details. For meals that require large and small pots, the FlexInduction feature on Bosch Benchmark induction cooktops combines two distinct cooking zones into one contiguous area, providing total fluidity of movement.
A long counter height island separates guests from kitchen.
Tall ceiling and tall cabinets anchor this large multi-purpose room.
Filled with extensive cabinetry, marble surfaces, and updated appliances, the kitchen is set up perfectly for entertaining. You can see that the architectural moldings have been preserved with a fresh coat of paint.
