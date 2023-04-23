Fermob’s outdoor furniture offerings are like playground toys for adults, in the best possible way. The Adadesk resembles a rocking horse, but is actually a chair with an attached desk. There are three options of how one might sit on this chair: facing forward, with the desk at your front; facing backwards, with the desk as back support; or side-saddle, just for fun. When I sat backwards on the stool, with my body oriented towards what would be the business end of the rocking horse, the ergonomic design really came into play—my lower back felt supported by the desk and if I had my druthers, I’d replace every chair in my house with this one.