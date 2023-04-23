With an equally skeptical eye, I wanted to see Cassina’s new lighting collection because they recently secured the rights to produce a series of Charles and Ray Eames designs, the first of which is Galaxy, a late 1940s ceiling light that was never put into production. A spray of bulbs thrust out from an atomic core by a series of metal tubes, it seems like the urtext for many a midcentury lamp, but a bit more delicate. The proliferation of similar, later, and lesser designs make it feel a little safe in a contemporary context, but if you’re going for the look, this is the real deal.