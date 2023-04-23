SubscribeSign In
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
At over 500 square feet, the house’s green roof may be its most powerful—and most expensive—environmental statement. It cost $8,000 to waterproof, and $7,000 to landscape. Water from the roof feeds the toilet and the garden’s watering system, and the garden itself insulates the house and keeps gas bills low in winter. Photo by Nic Granleese.
The kitchen, the property's only modern addition, has been created from a garden courtyard. The space has been enclosed by a glazed roof and wall with sliding door, yet it retains its open feel.
A second green roof is planted with sedum and plays host to one of the family’s favorite spots: a hammock. Bentheim suggested adding a trellis overhead to soften and balance the appearance of the facade.
The cantilevered main floor creates space for bracken fern and other indigenous vegetation to flourish.
A common space features Hee Welling’s About a Chair 12 for Hay and a Stick round table by Valsecchi 1918.
“I believe that whenever you’re hiring an artist, and Funn is an artist, he’s going to do his best work if he’s trusted,” says Kartheiser.
Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.
"In this project, we got so much benefit out of this 'secret garden' for the master suite along with all of these environmental benefits that the residents were excited to embrace. It's one of the pieces we are happiest about," says architect Jonathan Feldman.
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
There’s now a wood-paneled entry alcove inside the new front door, with a built-in bench, storage, and coat hooks.
In the kitchen, minimalism prevails. Jared notes that the use of plywood was loosely inspired by design seen in the 1960s Sonoma County Sea Ranch community. "It's something that one of my heroes, [architect] Barbara Bestor has done very well," he says.
A vast terrace overlooks a nearby park, while the ground floor patio (connected to Vanbesien’s office) opens up to a garden.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
The park includes a greenhouse embedded with a tile-lined passageway that leads to a massive atrium with a water feature and a stained-glass ceiling.
With an equally skeptical eye, I wanted to see Cassina’s new lighting collection because they recently secured the rights to produce a series of Charles and Ray Eames designs, the first of which is Galaxy, a late 1940s ceiling light that was never put into production. A spray of bulbs thrust out from an atomic core by a series of metal tubes, it seems like the urtext for many a midcentury lamp, but a bit more delicate. The proliferation of similar, later, and lesser designs make it feel a little safe in a contemporary context, but if you’re going for the look, this is the real deal.
Sticking with the lighting theme, we moved on to B&amp;B Italia’s showroom where a presentation from multiple brands owned by its parent company included a newly reissued pendant light from Louis Poulsen. Designed by Vilhelm Lauritzen, the VL56 was originally created for the People’s House for the Employee’s Association, a theater and cultural building, in Copenhagen. The fetish for all things blandinavian of the last decade or so had me skeptical, but I’m happy to report that the fixture is a brilliant bit of 1950s chrome. It emits robust beams of light from a perforated diffuser that feels classic without being nostalgic, and it definitely isn’t boring.
Fermob’s outdoor furniture offerings are like playground toys for adults, in the best possible way. The Adadesk resembles a rocking horse, but is actually a chair with an attached desk. There are three options of how one might sit on this chair: facing forward, with the desk at your front; facing backwards, with the desk as back support; or side-saddle, just for fun. When I sat backwards on the stool, with my body oriented towards what would be the business end of the rocking horse, the ergonomic design really came into play—my lower back felt supported by the desk and if I had my druthers, I’d replace every chair in my house with this one.
At Gandia Blasco, an ingenious reinterpretation of the classic poolside umbrella featured slats made of phenolic panels instead of the traditional nylon and metal ribs. It makes for a very sculptural take on an item so commonplace that any innovation on the form really does feel like reinventing the wheel.
Piero Lissoni’s Panoramic sofa, introduced in 2022 and now in a cozy gray color, is the kind of couch that looks expensive, is expensive, but is likely worth every penny. It’s a comfortable sit that doesn’t require core strength or good knees on the exit, and is timeless in its simplicity.
