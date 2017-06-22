In the master bathroom, they installed bamboo cabinetry from Plyboo, a San Francisco-based company that thrashes and presses bamboo into dense logs that are then sliced and fabricated into the surface of your choice.
The Tide chandelier, a fantastic plastic ode to the moon.
Design Publishing Editor in Berlin, Germany "Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."
