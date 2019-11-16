The entrance and living room is flooded with natural lighting and has a cozy built-in reading nook.
The multifunctional organizer at the entry includes an umbrella stand, a shoe rack, and an adjustable pegboard that serves as a wine rack and hat/helmet rack.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
The black door and window frames provide a contrast to the cedar siding.
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
The appliances are by Sub-Zero Wolf.
Sliders open to a deck and beyond to a 1960s Airstream once owned by sculptor Alma Allen in Joshua Tree. The couple use it for guests.
A mobile by Shigeki Fujishiro floats above a sideboard by Taku. The birdcage is by Keiichi Sumi.