"Pulling the buildings apart allows what is not a big house to feel really big," says architect Jonathan Feldman of the sustainable retirement home he built for a couple in California. "Because of the ways it opens up, it feels much more expansive than it really is."
In the open living-dining area, a sofa by Antonio Citterio joins a Metropolitan chair and ottoman, all from B&B Italia. A Big Bang fixture from Foscarini hangs above the dining room table, designed by Feldman and surrounded by chairs from Ligne Roset.
Through an integral relationship between use, form, and material, the Low/Rise House responds sensitively to site, nature, and neighborhood, creating a new type of suburban living – both urban and rural.
The relationship between interior and exterior becomes crucial in the articulation of the residence.
Maximizing daylight is only one of the sustainable design strategies used in the Low/Rise residence.
The first home we’d like to share is Dolphin Place, a 1,200-square-foot residence in La Jolla that was renovated by local architects Hector and Pamela Magnus of Architects Magnus. Originally a midcentury fisherman’s cottage, this open and airy house has been in the homeowner’s family since the 1940s.
The house is made up of low-maintenance elements and materials including exposed plaster, a metal roof, and marine-grade metal columns. In this image, you can see the open area underneath the lanai and how the wood screen ensures the residents have privacy without sacrificing their views.