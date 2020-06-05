Offering two detached residences and two additional studio spaces, the compound spans nearly three acres. Walking paths crisscross the property—including this bridge that overlooks the resort-like swimming pool.
Launched as an architecture school project and later patented through the University of South Florida, AbleNook is a flat-pack kit home made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and SIPs. The hurricane-resistant design can withstand 180-mph gusts of wind, and adjustable leg jacks enable it to adjust to uneven terrain. The flexible structure can be expanded with additional modules to serve as a dwelling, emergency shelter, school, or office. No power tools are required to assemble the modular homes. A larger, bespoke dwelling with a Smeg kitchen and spacious, skylit bathroom costs $65,000, with proceeds going towards production design for disaster relief AbleNooks. Deliveries are expected in Q3 2019.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">On average, we spend about a third of our lives asleep. Shop our picks for bedding that makes it time well spent.</span>
Parachute’s new, non-toxic mattress made of organic cotton and ethically sourced wool is supportive in all the right places.
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
The 1894 Queen Anne Victorian features an open floor plan that juxtaposes classic original features with cool modern elements—many of which are customized for the home.
Stephen Burks' Grasso Lounge Chair for BD Barcelona x Bolon seems to overflow beyond its frame, oozing out leather or traditional African weaving, depending on the selected textile.
The concrete plinth supports the planters and deck while concealing a foundation of concrete pylons. Both modules were transported to the site from a factory in Utah and installed with a crane.
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
Iron Copper fireplace
The Globetrotter comes in a dark walnut or natural elm interior. Its award-winning, coated HITCH™ upholstery is a fine-woven fabric that's both durable and easy to clean. A capsule for adventure, the trailer also comes loaded with technological comforts like Samsung LED HD TVs, a Blu-Ray DVD player, and a Polk audio system with Bluetooth.
Just north of the fishing town of Bodega, Chanslor Ranch is a 380-acre nature preserve that offers camping, horseback riding, archery, kayaking, paddle boarding, surfing, and more.
Weighing just 3,400 pounds, Airstream's Nest makes hitting the road for your next adventure a breeze. Did we mention the price starts at $45,900?
“When you’re doing a second home, a lot of the character of the design is defined by what it isn’t,” says architect Greg Howe, as a way of explaining the minimalistic approach that was taken on this Michigan weekend home. “If you think of it as cold, you have to remember, the setting, and accessing nature, is the point.”
