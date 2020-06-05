Launched as an architecture school project and later patented through the University of South Florida, AbleNook is a flat-pack kit home made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and SIPs. The hurricane-resistant design can withstand 180-mph gusts of wind, and adjustable leg jacks enable it to adjust to uneven terrain. The flexible structure can be expanded with additional modules to serve as a dwelling, emergency shelter, school, or office. No power tools are required to assemble the modular homes. A larger, bespoke dwelling with a Smeg kitchen and spacious, skylit bathroom costs $65,000, with proceeds going towards production design for disaster relief AbleNooks. Deliveries are expected in Q3 2019.